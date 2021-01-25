PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Winter weather advisories in effect tonight — Here’s what to expect

Though this storm system won't produce large accumulation totals, it will bring the potential for a glazing of ice and some slick spots into your Tuesday -- Here's the latest:

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Winter Weather ADVISORIES are in effect for the entire area tonight. Pockets of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain/freezing drizzle will occur tonight. Any ice accumulation will be light, ranging from a trace to up to 0.1″. That said, enough of a glaze is possible overnight through Tuesday morning that slick travel will be a concern. Use extra caution on bridges and overpasses, untreated roadways, parking lots and sidewalks, and driveways. You will want to give yourself a little extra time in the morning as you may have to scrape a thin layer of ice off of your windshield.

TONIGHT

Expect some evening snow showers turning to a wintry mix of patchy sleet/freezing rain/freezing drizzle overnight. This storm system will not produce heavy accumulations but enough glazing is possible to impact travel. Any snow accumulation will be in the range of 1″ or less through the night. The chance for a wintry mix climbs after midnight. A glazing of ice, up to 0.1″ will be possible. Untreated surfaces may be slick through the night and into the AM commute Tuesday. Use caution in parking lots, driveways, on sidewalks, and on bridges and overpasses. You may also have to scrape a thin layer of ice off the car in the morning so make sure you give yourself a little extra time. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s overnight.

TUESDAY

The chance for pockets of a light wintry mix of sleet/freezing rain/freezing drizzle will remain in place through the morning Tuesday. The potential for some slick spots will also remain elevated. Temperatures begin climbing above the freezing mark of 32° by noon, and the wintry mix will change to light rain or sprinkles. This will also melt most of the glazing that occurs through the night. Highs will spike to the upper 30s.

Temperatures fall back toward the freezing mark Tuesday evening, changing any lingering light rain back over to light snow showers and flurries. The chance for pockets of light snow will continue through the overnight. Any accumulation would be less than 1″. The lows will settle back into the mid-20s by morning. Black ice will be possible Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy and seasonable. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-30s. The cloudy skies continue into Wednesday night. A few snow showers or flurries are possible into the late evening and overnight. Occasional snow showers are expected overnight into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the lower 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The colder temperatures return to end the work week with highs dipping back into the 20s both Thursday and Friday. We will also have some snow showers around for both days, especially in the snowbelt. There will be the potential for a little accumulation. We will monitor this trend through the week. The next noteworthy storm is one we will be watching Saturday night into Monday. This storm system will also come with the potential for snow turning to a wintry mix and then rain. That system is still several days out and is something we will continue to watch and will keep you updated on, both on-air and right here at WYTV.com.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.