PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Winter weather advisories are in effect for the entire area tonight. A wintry mix develops through the evening for a large part of the area. We will see a change to rain overnight which will help limit travel impacts in spots, but the potential for slippery travel conditions will need to be monitored through the night.

TONIGHT

Precipitation begins this evening as a mix spreading across the entire area. The best chance to start off as snow will be northern parts of the viewing area. A swath of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain is likely through the central part of the viewing area. Southern parts of the area are likely to start off and stay mainly rain for precipitation type. The area of low pressure bringing precipitation to the Valley will be pulling warmer air into the region overnight. Temps will slowly rise to just slightly above the freezing mark of 32° for much of the area. That will cause the mixed precipitation to change over to mainly rain and it will help with road conditions. However, a small part of the area, mainly western and northern Trumbull county and also northern Mercer county may struggle to surpass 32°, keeping the risk for slippery travel elevated in those areas.

The best chance at seeing accumulating snow will be across northern and western Trumbull county and also northern Mercer County. The potential for a dusting up to 2″ is possible in these areas early tonight. For areas to the south, mainly south of Lisbon, precipitation may start off as rain and stay rain through the overnight. Everyone else is likely to see a glazing of ice, up to around 0.2″ possible, early tonight. As a result, slick travel conditions are expected to develop this evening but some improvements are expected overnight. As temps slowly rise to slightly above 32°, a lot of the icing that occurs will melt. The exception to this will be western and northern Trumbull and northern Mercer county where it will be a bit more challenging to get temps above 32°. The chance for slick spots stays elevated in those areas throughout the night.

Another variable we will be watching is the total rainfall. Liquid precipitation of around 0.5″ – 0.75″ is likely and area creeks, streams, and rivers remain swollen. Ponding will be likely to occur overnight and localized flooding can’t be ruled out into the day Friday.

FRIDAY

Our storm system exits quickly Friday morning and precipitation will taper a bit. Temps will drop back below freezing across the entire area. This will allow for slick spots to return with the risk for black ice to develop on untreated surfaces. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with occasional snow showers or flurries. Any daytime accumulation would be less than 1″. Temps will be in the upper 20s to around 30° through the afternoon.

The chance for an isolated snow shower or flurry continues Friday night with partly cloudy skies. Again, any accumulation would be less than 1″. It will be a much colder night. Lows by Saturday morning drop to the middle teens.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We are looking at a nice start to the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will also stay quiet. We will have partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall to around 20° for overnight lows.

Sunday

Sunday starts off with a little sun but clouds will be increasing through the day. The daylight hours are looking dry with highs returning to the mid-30s. We become cloudy by evening and the chance for snow returns. Spotty snow showers and flurries are expected to develop Sunday evening into Sunday night. A light coating of snow is possible across the area. Lows will drop to the middle teens overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Partly sunny skies return Monday with temps in the lower 30s for highs. There is a chance for a mix of some rain and snow both Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.