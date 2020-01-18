PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Winter weather advisories in effect through Saturday Afternoon

—PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT–

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire area through Saturday afternoon. Snow will develop before sunrise Saturday and continue through Saturday morning. Snow changes to a period of a wintry mix late-morning into early afternoon. Total snow accumulation of about 2″ – 5″ is likely for the area. Locally up to 6″ is possible for areas in northern Trumbull and Northern Mercer counties. Lower end accumulations are possible in southern Columbiana county where totals may be a little lighter, between 1″ – 3″. Below is a timeline of the impacts to travel and accumulation amounts for the area:

WEEKEND STORM SYSTEM TIMING AND IMPACTS

Saturday 12am – 5am

Snow showers develop after midnight Friday night into Saturday morning. The snow may take a while to start as there is some dry air that we will need to overcome. A steady snow is likely after 4AM. A widespread accumulation of around 1″ – 2″ is likely by sunrise. Road conditions will begin to deteriorate through the early morning. Snow will have no trouble sticking with temperatures in the 20s through sunrise.

Saturday 5am – 10am

Widespread snow is likely during this time-frame. An additional 2″ to 4″ of snowfall is possible across the area. Roads are likely to be slick during this time after several hours of steady snowfall. Temperatures will be on the rise, climbing to the lower 30s by 10AM. This will allow the changeover to patchy sleet and freezing rain to begin around/after 10AM.

Saturday 10am – 2pm

Patchy sleet and freezing rain are expected to work through the area during this time. Slick roads remain likely with a glaze if ice possible. Temperatures will continue climbing, rising above the freezing mark of 32° from west to east. The wintry mix will change over to rain around/after 2PM which will help out with road conditions. Still, use caution while driving as ponding is likely which can cause you to hydroplane.

Saturday 2pm – 9pm

Temperatures warm to the upper 30s to near 40° during this time-frame. This will help road crews with clearing snow and ice off the roadways. During this time we will see scattered rain showers around the area. With the rain and melting snow, watch for ponding on the roads with slushy puddles likely. The slushy puddles can cause you to hydroplane, especially when traveling at higher speeds. Wind speeds will pick up during this time, with gusts up to 30-35MPH possible.

Saturday 9pm – Sunday Morning

Rain will turn back to snow through the late evening as temperatures turn colder. A light accumulation of snow will be possible, between a trace to 1″. Gusty wind will continue, gusting up to 30-35MPH as temperatures drop toward the upper teens by Sunday morning. Wind chills will fall into the single digits by Sunday morning. The cold air will be enough to freeze up any water or slush on the roads. Slick spots will be an elevated risk with areas of black ice likely into Sunday morning.

The Rest Of The Day Sunday

Sunday will stay blustery and cold. Highs will only be in the lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits at times throughout the day. Skies remain mostly cloudy across the area. Spotty snow showers and flurries are possible during the day, especially in the northern snowbelt. Additional snow showers and flurries are expected into Sunday evening where another quick coating of snow will be possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be stay cold for the start of the week. We will have spotty snow showers at times early in the week with lake effect snow expected at times. A warming trend gets underway mid-week which takes us back to highs around 40° by the end of the week.

