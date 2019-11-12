PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Winter weather advisories in effect — Here’s what to expect

Snow is likely tonight and lake effect snow will occur Tuesday. Watch for slick roads & occasional white-outs -- Here's the latest update on how much snowfall will occur:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the area. Snowfall is likely Monday night through Tuesday and accumulating snow is expected.

TONIGHT

A rapid drop in temperatures is underway with lows falling toward the lower 20s by daybreak Tuesday. We will have a transition from evening rain to snow by midnight. Snow is likely overnight across the entire area. Accumulations of 1″ to 3″ are expected by sunrise, with locally up to 4″ possible in northwestern Trumbull county. Wind chills drop into the teens by morning and icy or snow-covered roads are possible.

TUESDAY

Lake effect snow is likely Tuesday with unseasonably cold air for the area. Temperatures will only make it to the mid-20s for daytime highs with wind chills in the lower teens to single digits likely. The cold northwesterly winds will trigger several lake effect snowbands by as early as mid-morning.

Bands of snow will be ongoing through the day. Any areas of snow may produce white-out conditions and lead to quick covering of roadways. Use extra caution while traveling. Bands of heavier snow will not be isolated to the the primary snowbelt and will be occur across Mahoning and Columbiana counties. Additional daytime accumulation of 2″ to 4″ is likely under lake effect bands, with locally 3″ to 6″ possible, especially north of Youngstown.

Snow will continue Tuesday night but will transition to mainly the northern snowbelt as winds shift across the area. An additional light dusting is possible Tuesday night. Lows will fall into the lower to mid-teens with wind chills in the single digits likely. This will be record breaking territory. The record low for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is 17° set in 1986.

WEDNESDAY

A few early morning flurries remain possible Wednesday. Otherwise expect peeks of sunshine setting up for the area. It will remain a cold day with highs nearing 30° in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will see a gradual warm-up over the remainder of the forecast period. Highs jump back into the 30s by Thursday afternoon. We will return to the 40s this weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above