PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chill Advisories in effect through Thursday morning

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Trumbull, Mahoning, Mercer and Lawrence counties through Thursday morning. Wind chill values as low as -15° to -20° are possible at times. At those levels, frostbite is possible in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin. In addition to bundling yourself, all pets should be brought indoors or must have adequate shelter from the cold.

TONIGHT

A frigid night ahead. Lows will drop to around -4°. Though winds won’t be extreme, there will be enough of a light breeze for wind chills as low as -15° to -20° at times. Frostbite is possible in as little as 30 minutes in such conditions. Other than the cold, we will have an uneventful night with mostly clear skies.

THURSDAY

After the frigid start comes a warmer afternoon Thursday. Highs will reach the mid-20s. Even though the thermometers will show warmer temps, there will be a brisk wind during the day and the wind chills will hover in the teens through the afternoon. Skies will start off mostly sunny but clouds increase through the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This will bring an increasing chance for some snow showers into the evening. We will be watching for some snow to develop around sunset. While it won’t be a hefty snowfall with totals generally less than 1″ expected, all surfaces are frozen and any snow that falls will stick to the ground. We will have to keep an eye out for some snowy roads and slick travel spots into Thursday evening.

Thursday night will be cloudy and not as cold. Lows will drop to around 20° by daybreak. The chance for a few snow showers and flurries will continue with any accumulation in the range of a dusting to 1″. Any snow that falls can coat the roads and allow for some slick spots.

FRIDAY

We will be watching for a little lake effect snow showers and flurries Friday. The chance for snow will be in place through much of the day and we have the potential for a few bursts of more moderate snowfall. However, accumulations are not expected to be overly hefty Friday. A trace to around 1″ of snow is possible under any lake effect snow bands. Temperatures will not rise much through the day, starting off around 20° early in the morning and dropping into the teens by the afternoon. The temps continue to drop Friday night with lows falling to around -2° by daybreak Saturday. A few flurries are possible early Friday night. Skies become mostly clear by daybreak Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will stay cold through the weekend with highs in the mid-teens Saturday under mostly sunny skies. We will fall back below zero into Sunday morning, followed by afternoon highs in the lower 20s. There is a chance for a little more snow on Sunday. A warming trend gets underway Monday as highs jump to the upper 20s with a little sun. Temps jump to the upper 30s Tuesday and to around 40° next Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.