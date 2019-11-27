PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Wind advisory in effect Wednesday

High wind gusts, rain, and a temperature roller-coaster Wednesday -- Here's the breakdown of the timing and impacts from our next storm and a look at Thanksgiving:

TONIGHT

Impacts from a powerful storm system that will bring not so nice weather to the great lakes region begins tonight. Skies will be overcast through the night and showers will develop overnight. Steady rain is possible at times as winds begin climbing. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT — WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT WITH HIGH WINDS LIKELY

Rounds of showers are expected in the morning with a rumble of thunder not out of the question. Winds will continue climbing. Wind gusts between 40-50MPH will be possible by as early as 9AM. The gusty wind will continue through the remainder of the day. Temperatures rise to the upper 50s by 12PM. Throughout the afternoon temperatures will begin dropping fast. We dip to the mid-40s by 3PM, then continue tumbling down into the 30s by sunset.

While we may see a little sun for a part of the afternoon, overcast skies return by evening with additional showers and sprinkles. It will be cold enough by 11PM that some snowflakes may mix in with any rain and the chance for a rain/snow mix will continue overnight. Wednesday night will stay gusty and wind chills will be a factor. Lows fall to the middle to lower 30s but the blustery wind will have it feeling like it’s in the lower 20s.

THANKSGIVING AND BLACK FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Thanksgiving Outlook

You’ll want to plan on warm clothes for any Thanksgiving turkey trots. Wind chills in the morning will be in the 20s with a blustery wind continuing into the afternoon. Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 30s and daytime highs will only climb to the upper 30s. Thanksgiving morning will have the chance for a couple of showers mixing with some snow but little impact is expected. The remainder of the day will be cloudy and breezy with winds settling down into Thanksgiving evening.

Temperatures will fall toward the upper 20s Thursday night so early morning Black Friday shoppers will have some cold temperatures to deal with. That’s the only hassle expected Thursday night. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry weather is expected.

Black Friday Outlook

Black Friday is setting up to be a decent November day. Skies turn partly sunny and temperatures won’t be too far off from average. The gusty winds will have calmed and highs through the day warm to the lower 40s. We will be dry across the area with clouds returning Friday night ahead of another storm system.

LOOKING AHEAD

You will want to stay weather alert for the weekend and stay updated on the forecast, especially if you have any travel plans Saturday or plans to travel back to the area Saturday. I’m tracking another storm system that will bring the potential for slippery travel. The timing and track will be key factors in determining the impacts we see, but current data shows the potential for a period of a wintry mix, including a little freezing rain. This is something our team is monitoring closely and will keep you update on throughout the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.