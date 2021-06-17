PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Tracking potential for severe storms Friday

TONIGHT

No weather worries this evening or tonight. Skies will be clear much of the night. Clouds increase early Friday morning. It won’t be as cold tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Strong to severe storms possible Friday late afternoon into Friday night

Friday is going to be an active weather day for the area. It starts off with an increase in clouds around sunrise and a chance for some mid to late-morning showers or a rumble of thunder. The risk for rain and increase in clouds comes from a decaying complex of storms that will develop northwest of the area and move in our direction overnight. This will not come with much of a severe threat, encountering still relatively dry air upon arrival which will eat away at a lot of the precipitation. The remnants of that storm complex exit the area very early in the afternoon. At that time we get back into some sunshine, will see a big jump in temperatures, and will also see a big spike in dew points building into the area. This will be the energy booster for the strong to severe storm risk.

The temperatures will approach the lower to mid-80s during the early afternoon. Additional rain and thunderstorms will become increasingly more likely into the late afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m. Between 4 p.m. and midnight, scattered storms develop, any of which may be strong to severe. The greatest threat will be storms capable of severe wind gusts. However, all severe modes are on the table Friday. Isolated rotating storms, capable of producing an isolated tornado are possible. We will also have to watch for storms capable of producing large hail. Localized flash flooding is also possible as any stronger storms will produce heavy rainfall.

The risk for severe storms doesn’t drop off right away after sunset like we typically see. We will have to continue monitoring for strong to severe storms through about 2 a.m. After 2 a.m., the chance for rain and storms will continue but the risk for those to be severe will be much lower. It will stay humid and warm overnight with lows in the mid-60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Isolated strong to severe storms possible, especially early through mid-afternoon

Saturday will remain unsettled with humid and warm weather continuing. Highs reach the lower to mid-80s and dew points will be elevated again, especially south of Youngstown. Isolated rain or thunderstorms are possible in the morning. Expect another round of scattered rain and storms to develop into the afternoon, a few of which may be a little strong. Storms capable of producing strong wind gusts are possible through the early evening.

Saturday Night

Rain chances fade into the night. Expect scattered clouds and it will remain a tad muggy. Lows will be in the middle to lower 60s.

Father’s Day (Sunday)

Skies will be partly sunny Sunday and temperatures will be warm. It won’t be quite as humid through the first part of the day, through another jump in dew points is expected into Sunday evening. The added moisture into the second half of the day comes with a chance for an isolated shower o thunderstorm. It won’t be a washout, but I can’t completely rule out a few raindrops into the evening. Highs for the day will be in the mid-80s. Sunday night will be more humid and warmer with lows back into the middle to upper 60s. Expect scattered clouds through the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next cold front arrives early next week, bringing another up-tick in rain chances early in the week. Monday will be warm and humid with highs in the middle to near upper 80s. Skies start off partly sunny but clouds increase into the afternoon, with rain and storms developing into the evening. Rain and storms are likely into Monday night and continuing through Tuesday morning as the cold front sweeps through the area. Tuesday starts off with clouds and showers, followed by skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. It will turn cooler again for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday drop to the lower 70s. Lows Tuesday night return to the 40s and highs Wednesday will only be around 70. We will have another night in the 40s Wednesday into Thursday before temperatures start warming back up.

