Flood Warnings have been issued for the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg and Warren in Trumbull county AND for the Mahoning River at Youngstown in Mahoning county. A flood warning has also been issued for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station in Trumbull county. For a look at the current watches and warnings, CLICK HERE. Below is a look at forecast water levels for Eagle Creek and the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg, Warren, and Youngstown.

Winter Weather Advisories have also been posted for Trumbull and Mahoning counties. The evening rain will mix over to a brief period of a wintry mix and then a little snow.

River forecast for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station in Trumbull county and a look at historic flood levels at that location

River forecast for the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg and a look at historic flood levels at that location

River forecast for the Mahoning River at Warren and a look at historic flood levels at that location

River forecast for the Mahoning River at Youngstown and a look at historic flood levels at that location

TONIGHT

Heavy rain, combined with the melted snow, will lead to areas of flooding and ponding through the night. Watch for flooding around creeks and streams, area rivers, and also in low-lying areas. There is a high likelihood of encountering areas of flooding when driving overnight and Friday morning. Please remember, NEVER DRIVE THROUGH FLOWING FLOOD WATER AND INUNDATED ROADS. The majority of flood deaths occur from drivers getting caught in floodwaters. It only takes around 12″ of flowing waters to sweep away a small car or small SUV.

The other concern for tonight will be the wintry side of this system and the falling temperatures. Rain will begin changing over to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain late this evening. A light glaze of ice is possible in the brief window for freezing rain before the changeover to snow. Between 1AM and 3AM, precipitation is expected to change over to all snow and linger into the early morning. Accumulations will be light with a dusting up to 1″ possible.

Regardless of how much accumulation of wintry precipitation we see, icy surfaces will be a high concern into Friday morning. Temperatures by daybreak will fall to the lower 20s. All standing water will freeze up into Friday morning. Any untreated surface is likely to be icy. Be especially careful on driveways, parking lots, and sidewalks.

Forecast travel impacts Thursday night into Friday morning. Icy spots are likely as temperatures drop. A light glaze of freezing rain and a light coating of snow also possible for the area.

FRIDAY

Icy spots are likely in the morning and will remain possible through the day. Any untreated surface may be slick. A few early morning snow showers or flurries remain in the forecast. The chance for snow ends early and skies will become partly sunny in the afternoon. It will be a cold day with highs in the mid-20s. A brisk wind is expected and will lead to wind chills in the teens throughout the morning and afternoon.

Any clearing of the clouds will fill back in Friday night as another storm system approaches the region. Scattered snow showers and flurries are expected to develop overnight into Saturday morning. Accumulation of a dusting to around 1″ are possible by sunrise Saturday. Winds will also be blustery with lows around 20°. The chance for snow will continue through at least Saturday morning with an additional dusting to a light coating possible through Saturday morning. As a result, slick travel will again be a concern Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for snow Saturday will be greatest in the morning, though a few afternoon snow showers are not out of the question. Slick spots will be possible Saturday. The chance for snow wraps up into Saturday evening with temperatures staying cold through the day. Highs will be in the upper 20s. The next warm-up begins Sunday. High pressure builds back into the area and brings a lot of sunshine. Highs will jump to the mid-40s. Temperatures return to the 50s next week for both Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances climb again Tuesday as another storm system arrives in the region.

