PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible tonight — Here’s the timing and primary threats

TONIGHT

Severe Outlook

Severe storms are possible this evening and early tonight. The chance for feisty storms is greatest between 10PM and 2AM. Severe wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. The tornado and flood threat are low but not zero. While an isolated rotating thunderstorm is possible, storms producing severe wind gusts or severe hail will be a much higher threat. The storms will move in from the north-northwest and move off to the south by 2AM-3AM. The severe threat ends after the storms move out of the area overnight.

Forecast

The evening will be fairly quiet until about 10PM. The early evening will have a low chance for an isolated shower but the risk for rain and thunderstorms rises after 10PM. A line of strong to severe storms is expected between 10PM and 2AM. These storms will be capable of producing strong to severe wind gusts, large to severe hail, and there is a low chance for an embedded rotating thunderstorm. The chance for severe storms ends after 3AM. Isolated showers or sprinkles remain possible into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

We will have a cloudy start to the day with a few isolated morning sprinkles early in the day. Rain chances end by late-morning and clouds will begin breaking up into the afternoon. Skies turn partly to mostly sunny heading through the afternoon and evening. Winds will be a little gusty at times once the sun starts shining. Temperatures warm back to the lower to mid-60s.

Skies turn cloudy again Wednesday evening with more rain developing after sunset. Showers become likely after midnight with rain continuing through morning. The showers will be developing along a cold front that sweeps through our region overnight. This features will pull in cooler air by sunrise, with temperatures dropping to the mid-40s into Thursday early morning.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be much cooler and the start of a couple chilly days for the region. Temperatures won’t move much after falling to the mid-40s by sunrise. Expect scattered showers throughout the day and evening. Temperatures begin dropping into the 30s Thursday evening. The cooler temperatures will be cold enough for some snowflakes to try mixing with some of the evening and overnight showers. Lows by Friday morning will be in the lower 30s, allowing for a chance for any rain to turn to light snow showers or flurries.

The other story Friday will be the blustery winds. Wind gusts may approach 25-35 MPH at times. This will make it feel much cooler with wind chills in the 30s likely through the day. Wind chills will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s overnight into Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is going to be a chilly day for the region. Highs will be in the lower 40s with a few isolated showers possible. Any rain may mix with some snow, especially Friday morning. Temperatures begin climbing Saturday and Easter Sunday is currently looking mild.

