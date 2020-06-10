PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Severe T-storm watch in effect through 1AM

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the area until 1AM tonight -- here's an update on what to expect and the timing:

THIS EVENING

The risk for strong to severe storms will continue to rise into the evening as a strong cold front sweeps through the region. A line of storms is approaching the Valley from our west and begins moving into our region between 8P – 9P this evening. Any thunderstorms along and ahead of this line of thunderstorms can be strong to severe. The primary threat will be severe wind gusts. Pockets of large hail are also possible. There is some turning present in the wind-field of the atmosphere this evening and an isolated rotating thunderstorm, capable of producing an isolated tornado is possible, though the greater threat will be severe wind gusts in strong storms.

The risk for strong to severe storms will be in place until about 1AM, when the storms to our west will push east of the Valley. The rest of the night will be partly cloudy with falling dew points, making it feel much less humid. It will be cooler tonight with lows reaching the middle to lower 60s

THURSDAY

Thursday won’t be as hot and will be much less humid. Overall, it is looking like a beautiful day. Scattered clouds are expected in the morning with skies becoming mostly sunny by late-morning. Afternoon highs will be around 80°. Thursday night will be a bit cooler. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Friday will also be a fairly nice day. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will climb to the upper 70s. There is a chance for a few isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms developing. The chance for a few showers lingers into the early evening as well. Friday night will turn even cooler. Expect clearing skies with lows in the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend outlook features well below average temperatures for the area. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking partly sunny. Temperatures will struggle to near 70° both days, with highs likely to only reach the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and the cool weather does carry over to the start of the workweek. Temperatures begin warming up into the middle of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.