PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: High winds developing, isolated strong storm possible tonight

A high wind warning is in effect for tonight as strong winds develop overnight. Isolated strong to severe storms are also possible after midnight. Here's the latest on the timing and impacts:

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the entire area tonight into Friday afternoon. A potent storm system will bring high winds to the area with the potential for gusts of 50 to 60 MPH. Winds will pick up overnight and remain high during the morning commute Friday. Watch for downed branches or trees during the morning commute and debris in the roads from people’s yards. Also, make sure you give semi-trucks extra room during the morning commute, especially on interstates. Winds of this strength can cause large trucks to wobble a bit on the roads.

TONIGHT

An active weather night is ahead. An area of low pressure arrives from the southwest, bringing rain and thunderstorms. A round of showers is expected early this evening followed by a lull in showers through 11 p.m. Additional rain and storms develop after midnight. A few thunderstorms may be strong to severe for the area. The window for severe storms will be greatest between 2-7 a.m. This is not a perfect setup but the wind profile in the atmosphere above will support both thunderstorms capable of reaching severe thresholds. The primary threat will be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts. The tornado threat with this system is not zero but remains low. We will have a little turning in the upper level winds that may allow for an isolated rotating storm or two overnight. You will need to stay weather alert through early Friday morning. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts and don’t silence your phone overnight.

Even if no storms reach severe thresholds, wind gusts outside of thunderstorms will be very strong. As this storm system works through the region, high winds will develop. Winds will start climbing around midnight, gusting to up to 30 MPH at that point. Winds will continue strengthening overnight with the potential for gusts reaching 50-60 MPH just before sunrise. The strong winds will continue through the morning. Gusts at that level can cause power outages and bring down trees and branches.

FRIDAY

High winds are likely at the start of the day Friday. Gusts of 50-60 MPH are possible through the morning. Morning power outages are possible, along with downed trees and branches or debris in the roads from the wind. Give semi-trucks plenty of space while the winds are high. Winds will start to come down through the afternoon, though it will still be a little gusty.

Scattered showers are expected through the morning with an isolated thunderstorm still possible around sunrise. Any showers will taper off into Friday afternoon. The warmest part of the day will be the morning. Temperatures at sunrise will still be in the upper 50s to around 60° and then drop into the 40s by the afternoon. We will also look for clouds to break a bit during the afternoon, allowing for some sunshine the second half of the day.

Clouds will continue to break up Friday evening and overnight with partly to mostly clear conditions overnight. Expect much colder temperatures, especially when compared to the previous couple of nights. Lows by daybreak Saturday drop to the upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the Friday weather, we catch a break Saturday. It will be a nice day overall, and the nicer of the two this weekend. Skies will feature a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds with highs in the middle 60s. Another storm system arrives Saturday night into Sunday. We will have scattered showers Sunday, especially the first half of the day. Expect some gusty wind and another day where temperatures start in the 50s and fall into the 40s Sunday afternoon. Monday will be a cool day with highs near 50°.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.