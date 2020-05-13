PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Frost/freeze conditions likely again tonight, temps begin warming Wednesday

One more frosty morning to go before temperatures (finally!) start warming up! The 7-day looks a lot more like May than March -- Latest update:

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for the area tonight. Temperatures will drop to around 30° by Wednesday morning, allowing for a hard freeze and widespread frost. If you have plants that have started to bloom and are sensitive to cold, consider covering them to prevent damage. Plants waiting to go into the ground or freshly planted are also susceptible to damage from the cold and should be covered or brought indoors if possible.

TONIGHT

This will be the last night of having to worry about frost/freeze conditions for the forecast period. Temperatures will be near record lows again tonight, dropping to around 31°. The record low for Wednesday is 29° set in 2013. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for the area due to the near to below freezing temperatures and the risk for damage to blooming landscaping and gardens. Other than the cold, it will be a quiet night with mostly clear skies overnight.

WEDNESDAY

We begin a sharp pivot to much more seasonable temperatures Wednesday. After the cold morning, there will be a nearly 25° – 30° jump in temperatures by the afternoon. Skies are looking mostly sunny throughout the day and that sun will help drive high temperatures to around 60°.

Wednesday night won’t be nearly as cold. Clouds build into the area through the night which will help keep temperatures from dropping as much. Lows will be around 40°.

THURSDAY

A warm front lifting through the area will be the focal point for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Temperatures will jump to the upper 60s to near 70°. We will start seeing an increasing risk for some rain or thunderstorms my mid to late-morning. The afternoon will have more of the hit-or-miss variety showers and thunderstorms with peeks of sunshine also expected. There will be a low chance for an isolated feisty storm to develop during the afternoon with some gusty wind possible. Hit-or-miss showers and storms will continue into the evening, becoming isolated overnight. Lows into Friday morning will be in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front sweeps through the area Friday and through it will have little impacts on temperatures, it will bring more rain and storms to the Valley. Highs into the weekend continue warming, jumping into the 70s! The rain chances currently look lower Saturday with a better chance for some wet weather Sunday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.