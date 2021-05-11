PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Frost advisories in effect, warmer temps coming soon

ALERTS

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the entire area tonight into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be cold with areas of frost likely. Cold-sensitive plants should be covered or brought indoors before bed. Overnight frost chances remain high Wednesday night into Thursday, too. For a look at current alerts, CLICK HERE.

TONIGHT

Clouds clear out and temperatures turn cold. The blustery afternoon winds will drop through the evening, aiding in a quick decline in temperatures overnight. Lows by daybreak drop to the middle to lower 30s. Frost is likely early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday marks the start of a several-day gradual warming trend. After the cold and frosty start to the day, we will see lots of sunshine. Skies will be mainly sunny through much of the day, taking highs to around 60° in the afternoon. Wednesday night will remain mainly clear across the area and will be another cold night. Lows will return to the middle to lower 30s, bringing another high risk for areas of frost to develop into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

Temperatures will be a little warmer Thursday afternoon after another cold, frosty morning. Skies will start off sunny but I do expect a few more clouds around through the afternoon. Still, the day will be mostly sunny overall and highs will reach the mid-60s–still a little below average but better than the last several days. Temperatures won’t be as cold Thursday night, either. Expect a few clouds around and lows around 40°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Finally, some temperatures to smile about! Friday won’t be as sunny with some scattered clouds, but will remain just as warm as Thursday. Highs will return to the mid-60s for daytime highs. We continue our stretch of dry weather and will build on temperatures this weekend. Highs Saturday approach the upper 60s with a mix of sun and scattered clouds. We will be around 70° Sunday with more sunshine for the Valley. Much of the next several days will be dry with our next substantial chance for showers coming Monday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.