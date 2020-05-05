PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Frost advisories in effect tonight, several chances for frost expected this week

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

A Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of the area overnight. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s into Tuesday morning, allowing for pockets of frost. If you have plants that have started to bloom and are sensitive to cold, consider covering them through sunrise. Plants waiting to go into the ground or freshly planted are also susceptible to damage from frost and should be covered or brought indoors if possible. Additional frosty mornings are expected in the coming days.

TONIGHT

Clouds clear out a bit this evening and temperatures will drop quickly. We will start dipping into the 30s by 11PM. The rest of the night features scattered clouds and temperatures sliding to the lower 30s. Pockets of frost will be possible overnight.

TUESDAY

The day begins with scattered clouds and early morning frost. Any sunshine through the day will be mainly through morning with skies turning overcast into the afternoon. Highs for the day will warm to the mid-50s and, sadly, that makes it one of the warmer days of the forecast period. There will also be a chance for some showers through late-afternoon and into Tuesday evening.

Scattered showers and sprinkles are possible Tuesday night. Skies will be cloudy and temperatures turn cold. Overnight lows drop into the mid-30s. It will be cold enough overnight and early Wednesday morning that any rain in the area may mix with a few snowflakes.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off with cloudy skies and a chance for spotty showers and sprinkles. The chance for rain tapers off through the afternoon. It will stay cool in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s. Clouds clear out a bit Wednesday night and temperatures will again dip toward the lower 30s. This is another night where patchy frost will be possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday currently looks like a decent day. Skies are looking mostly cloudy and the day is looking dry as of now. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s. While the first half of the week will be cool, an even bigger cold-snap sets up Friday and into the weekend. Scattered rain is expected to develop Friday and it will turn cold enough Friday night for the rain to mix with or change to snow. A mix of rain and snow is possible throughout the day Saturday.

We are also looking at a chance for breaking some records heading into the weekend. The low Saturday morning will be in the upper 20s to around 30°. The record low for May 9th is 28° set in 1983. Another record we are watching is the record for coldest high temperature. The coldest daytime high on record for May 9th is 39° set in 1966 and the coldest daytime high on record for the entire month of May is 38° which occurred May 8th, 1947. The high Saturday is only expected to be around 40°.

