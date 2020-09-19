PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Frost advisories in effect tonight, lows continue in frost territory this weekend

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Frost Advisories have been posted for parts of the area tonight. Lows dropping into the mid-30s will allow for pockets of frost to develop. Plants susceptible to damage from cold or frost should be covered or moved indoors overnight. Tonight will not be the only night with frost possible in the near-term forecast. Saturday night and Sunday night will come with lows in that frost territory.

TONIGHT

Quiet and cold overnight as temperatures dip into frost territory. Skies remain clear and temperatures will dip to the mid-30s. Tend to tender vegetation before bed and make plans to do the same this weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Bust out the hoodies, Saturday will feel pretty cool across the Valley. It will be a chilly morning with temperatures taking until noon to reach the mid-50s. Highs will only make it to the lower 60s. We are looking at a mostly sunny sky through the day.

Saturday Night

You will have to tend to tender plants again Saturday night. It will be clear and quiet but quite cold. Overnight lows will again dip into the mid- 30s. Pockets of frost will be possible across a large portion of the Valley by daybreak. Cover any sensitive vegetation or move it indoors if possible.

Sunday

Sunday will also be a mostly sunny day. Little change is expected in the temperatures with only slightly warmer readings across the area. Highs will warm to the mid-60s. While mostly sunny skies are expected, we will have a small chance at a thin layer of smoke from the western wildfires moving back in and filtering some of that sun. Skies will remain clear again Sunday night and we again approach frost territory. Lows in the upper 30s will come with another chance at isolated areas of frost by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will slowly rebound next week. We start the week with highs climbing toward the upper 60s. We will move toward the upper 70s by the end of the week. The entire extended forecast period is looking dry. The forecast late next week will need to be monitored and fine-tuned as there may be a low chance at a few raindrops. However, the data is still a little muddled with little agreement on the pattern. The forecast will be fine-tuned as better data becomes available. That said, that is currently the only inkling at any precipitation in the forecast. Until then, dry weather will continue.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.