PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Frost advisories in effect through Saturday morning

Bring the plants indoors or cover them tonight! I'm also tracking a storm system arriving this weekend that will bring a few more showers -- Here's what to plan for this weekend:

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for our area through Saturday morning. Areas of frost will be possible overnight as lows drop into the 30s. Plants susceptible to damage from cold or frost should be moved indoors or covered for the night.

TONIGHT

A cold night ahead with lows dropping to the middle to upper 30s. We will have partly to mostly clear skies through the night. Areas of frost will be possible by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We’re looking at a decent kickoff to the weekend. Although chilly to start, Saturday afternoon will be a little warmer and will be the nicer day of the weekend. We will have a mix of some sunshine and scattered clouds through the day. Highs warm to around 60°.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be a little warmer with lows in the lower to mid-40s. We will have increasing clouds through the night. By daybreak, skies will be mostly cloudy.

Sunday

The next storm system arrives Sunday. It will be a mostly cloudy day. A few showers are possible during the day, but the bulk of the rain arrives Sunday evening. A period of some steadier rain becomes increasingly likely around and after sunset. Highs for the day will be in the upper 50s. Showers are likely early into the night, becoming more isolated by Monday morning. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for some showers lingers through the morning Monday. The rest of the day is looking nice with some sun. We are also looking at a warming trend through the early part of the week with highs approaching the upper 60s mid-week. A late-day cold front Wednesday will bring the next chance at some isolated showers or sprinkles.

