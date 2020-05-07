PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Frost advisories and freeze warnings in effect tonight

Tonight is another one to take care of the gardens/landscaping before bed. Still a few more frosty mornings ahead -- Here's the update:

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are up for the region tonight. Widespread frost is expected with a chance for a hard freeze. If you have plants that have started to bloom and are sensitive to cold, consider covering them overnight through sunrise. Plants waiting to go into the ground or freshly planted are also susceptible to damage from frost and should be covered or brought indoors if possible. There are several additional mornings in the seven-day forecast period where frost/freeze conditions will be possible.

TONIGHT

Skies will be clear overnight, aiding temperatures in falling to the lower 30s. Widespread areas of frost are likely with the possibility of a hard in spots.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the forecast period. The day starts with sunny skies and widespread morning frost. All the sunshine will lead to a quick jump in temperatures from the lower 30s at sunrise to near 60° by noon. Expect scattered clouds building into the area through the afternoon and a chance for some hit-or-miss showers developing. Spotty rain will be possible through mid-afternoon, tapering into the evening.

Skies may clear again for the early evening Thursday but any clearing will be short-lived. A storm system approaches the Valley Thursday night, bringing overcast conditions and an increasing risk for rain showers into Friday morning. Temperatures drop to the mid-30s by morning.

FRIDAY

This isn’t looking like a pleasant day. Scattered showers are expected and may mix with snow at times through the day. The showers and mix of rain and snow may be a little steady through the first half of the day. A brief break in precipitation comes into Friday early evening before the lake-effect machine fires up. Highs Friday will only be in the lower to near mid-40s. Scattered snow is expected to develop Friday night with record low temperatures possible. Lows slip into the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty lake effect snow showers, mixing with rain at times, are expected for the area Saturday. It will be cold and blustery. The cool weather will carry over into early next week but longer-range model data is trending to better temperatures toward the end of next week.

In the meantime, we will have a chance at breaking some records heading into the weekend. The low Saturday morning will be in the upper 20s. The record low for May 9th (Saturday) is 28° set in 1983. Another record we are watching is the record for coldest high temperature. The coldest daytime high on record for May 9th (Saturday) is 39° set in 1966 and the coldest daytime high on record for the entire month of May is 38° which occurred May 8th, 1947. The high Saturday is only expected to be around 40°.

