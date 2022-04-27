TONIGHT

Freeze warnings are in effect for the viewing area tonight. Any cold-sensitive plants must be moved indoors or covered. Skies will clear out early tonight and temperatures will turn quite cold. Lows drop to the mid-20s. We will be close to a record Thursday morning. The record is 24° set in 1946.

THURSDAY

After the frosty morning comes a pretty nice day. Skies will be sunny throughout Thursday. Though it will still be a tad on the cool side, it will be much warmer than Wednesday. Highs will reach the lower 50s. Thursday night will also be quiet and dry. Skies remain clear and lows will be around 30°. Once again, frost is likely and a freeze is possible. Cold-sensitive plants will need to be tended to before bed.

FRIDAY

Again, plan for a cold and frosty start to the day. Skies will be mostly sunny and dry weather will continue. It will be a warmer afternoon with highs nearing 60°. Friday night stays dry with just a few clouds around. Lows will drop toward the lower 30s. Patchy frost is possible overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

We return to the 60s for highs Saturday with a dry kickoff for the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny and temps reach the mid-60s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday with highs in the mid-60s. Scattered rain and thunderstorms develop into the afternoon and continue Sunday evening. Rain chances drop for Monday with just a small risk at a passing shower and highs around 70°. Another storm system arrives Tuesday and brings more scattered rain with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-60s Tuesday and drop to the middle to lower 60s next Wednesday.

