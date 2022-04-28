TONIGHT

Freeze warnings are in effect for the viewing area again. Any cold-sensitive plants must be moved indoors or covered. Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop quickly. Lows will be in the upper 20s by daybreak.

FRIDAY

Again, plan for a cold and frosty start to the day. Skies will be mostly sunny and dry weather will continue. It will be a warmer afternoon with highs around 60°. Friday night stays dry with a few clouds around. Lows will drop toward the middle to lower 30s. It will be cold enough that patchy frost is a concern, especially in rural and low-lying areas.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We will have a nice start to the weekend! Temps will be cool in the morning but even warmer Saturday afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny through the day. Highs warm to the mid-60s.

Saturday Night

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday night as the next storm system approaches. It will be a warmer night. Expect lows in the upper 40s Saturday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy by daybreak.

Sunday

Low pressure from the west arrives Sunday with more clouds than sun through the day. We are also looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Valley throughout the day. Temperatures will return to the mid-60s. The risk for both rain and thunderstorms will linger into Sunday evening. Showers taper off Sunday night with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is looking like a decent day with partly sunny skies and dry weather expected. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Another storm system arrives Tuesday and brings more scattered rain with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. The chance for showers lingers through Wednesday morning. We will have the chance for more rain Thursday with highs around 60°.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.