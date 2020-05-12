PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Freeze warnings in effect again as temperatures drop to near record low

We have two more nights to go through where frost/freezing conditions are a concern -- Temps turn much warmer to end the week:

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

Freeze Warnings have been issued for the entire region tonight into Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 30° by Tuesday morning, allowing for a hard freeze. If you have plants that have started to bloom and are sensitive to cold, consider covering them to prevent damage. Plants waiting to go into the ground or freshly planted are also susceptible to damage from the cold and should be covered or brought indoors if possible. Frost and freezing conditions are also possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT

Temperatures approach record lows again tonight, dropping to around 30°. The record low for Tuesday is 31° set in 1990 and we will have a good shot at tying or breaking that record. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the area due to the below freezing temperatures and the risk for damage to blooming landscaping and gardens. Early in the night, there will be a chance for an isolated sprinkle/flurry with cloudy skies. The clouds will break up through the night with mostly clear skies expected by daybreak.

TUESDAY

Temperatures will be a little warmer Tuesday afternoon thanks to some sunshine. Skies start off mostly sunny with some scattered clouds working through the area through the late morning and afternoon. The added sun helps boost temperatures to the lower to near mid-50s.

There will be another chance for near record low temperatures and frost/freeze conditions Tuesday night. Skies will be mainly clear across the area. Overnight lows will be around 30° again. The record low for Wednesday is 29° set in 2013 and we will have a good shot at tying or breaking that record. You will need to tend to landscaping or garden plants susceptible to damage from the cold. The good news is this is looking like the last night such precautions will be necessary for the forecast period and, hopefully, for the season.

WEDNESDAY

We begin a sharp pivot to much more seasonable temperatures Wednesday. After the cold morning, there will be a nearly 25° – 30° jump in temperatures by the afternoon. Skies are looking mostly sunny throughout the day and that sun will help drive high temperatures to around 60°. Clouds build into the area Wednesday night which will help keep temperatures from turning as cold. Lows will be around 40°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The high temperatures will continue warming into the weekend. Daytime highs Thursday and Friday are expected to reach the upper 60s. Highs into the weekend jump to the 70s! While the pattern turns warmer, it is also going to be a fairly stormy pattern for the end of the week with some rounds of showers and, at times, thunderstorms expected to end the week and carry over into the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.