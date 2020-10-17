PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Freeze warnings and frost advisories in effect Friday night

"Sweata weatha!" Tonight is looking like the coldest overnight of the next seven days. Temps will be a little warmer this weekend -- Here's the weekend outlook:

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Freeze WARNINGS and Frost ADVISORIES are posted across the region tonight. Temperatures drop to the lower 30s and widespread frost is expected. There will be a chance for some of our rural communities and sheltered valleys to dip a degree or two below the freezing mark of 32°, resulting in a hard freeze that would kill or damage plants. Move sensitive vegetation indoors or cover before bed.

TONIGHT

Widespread frost is likely with a potential for a hard freeze, especially in rural areas and sheltered valleys. Lows by daybreak Saturday will be in the lower 30s. Skies will be mostly clear through the night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Frost is likely in the morning with mostly sunny skies. It will be a little warmer Saturday afternoon. Highs will climb to the upper 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies much of the day with increasing clouds into the late-evening.

Saturday Night

Clouds will continue increasing across the area Saturday night. Saturday night won’t be as cold thanks to those clouds and a warmer, southerly wind setting up for the area. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Sunday

Sunday will be a more clouds than sun kind of day as the next storm system nears the area. Skies become overcast with highs around 60°, right around average for the time of year. While most of the day is looking dry, rain chances will begin creeping up after sunset. Showers become increasingly more likely into the late evening with wet weather expected after midnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for showers will linger into Monday and temperatures are looking a little cooler than Sunday. The pattern next week is looking stormy with several chances for showers.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.