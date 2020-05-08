PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Freeze warning in effect tonight, record low temperature possible

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

Freeze Warnings have been issued for the entire region tonight into Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s by Saturday morning, allowing for a hard freeze. If you have plants that have started to bloom and are sensitive to cold, consider covering them to prevent damage. Plants waiting to go into the ground or freshly planted are also susceptible to damage from the cold and should be covered or brought indoors if possible. There are additional chances for frost and freezing conditions through early next week.

TONIGHT

Temperatures approach record lows tonight, dropping to the upper 20s. The record low Saturday is 28° set in 1983 and we will have a good shot at tying or breaking that record. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the area due to the below freezing temperatures and the risk for damage to blooming landscaping and gardens. Winds will be blustery through the night, allowing for wind chills as low as upper teens by morning. We will also watch for scattered lake-effect snow showers and flurries. The best chance for snow looks to be before sunrise and through Saturday morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The day starts with temperatures at or near record lows, in the upper 20s. Blustery wind is likely with wind chills between 20° – 30° through the morning. Scattered lake-effect snow showers are expected to develop before sunrise and continue through the morning. There will be a chance for bursts of snow heavy enough to produce white-out conditions and put down a quick coating on traditionally cooler surfaces.

Any snow showers into the afternoon may mix with rain as temperatures climb into the upper 30s to around 40°. Precipitation will become much more isolated into the afternoon. Wind chills in the afternoon as low as the lower 30s are possible. There are two additional records we will be close to Saturday. The record for coldest daytime high temperature for May 9th is 39° set in 1966 and the coldest daytime high on record for the entire month of May is 38° which occurred May 8th, 1947. We will be close to these but it does look like some late-day peeks of sunshine will drive temperatures into the lower 40s.

Saturday night

A lingering snow shower or flurry is possible early Saturday evening. Clouds break apart through the evening and overnight. Expect partly to mostly clear skies and winds will also come down a bit. Lows will be in the lower 30s, cold enough that this will be another night where frost is a concern.

Sunday

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and “Like-a-moms!” The news is a little better for Sunday with temperatures warming up. Peeks of sunshine are possible through the day. Winds shift to the southwest and we tap into a little warmer air, helping boost highs to the middle to upper 50s. Sunday doesn’t look like a washout but there will be a chance for some isolated showers or sprinkles through the afternoon and evening. Rain becomes increasingly more likely Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

There will be one more drop in temperatures to get through early next week before we get back to feeling much more May-like. Highs will be in the 40s Monday with more rain and a chance for snow to mix in with the showers. Monday night into Tuesday morning poses another decent chance for frost or a freeze. The temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will also be cold enough for some patchy frost to be a concern. Temperatures begin warming during the day Wednesday and that trend carries over to the latter part of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.