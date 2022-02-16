*PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT*

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area for Thursday. Flood Warnings have been issued for the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg and Warren in Trumbull county AND for the Mahoning River at Youngstown in Mahoning county. A flood warning has also been issued for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station in Trumbull county. For a look at the current watches and warnings, CLICK HERE. Below is a look at forecast water levels for the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg, Warren, and Youngstown.

River forecast for the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg and a look at historic flood levels at that location

River forecast for the Mahoning River at Warren and a look at historic flood levels at that location

River forecast for the Mahoning River at Youngstown and a look at historic flood levels at that location

TONIGHT

Isolated showers and sprinkles work through the area tonight. The hit and miss rain will mostly be light and the chance stays in the area throughout the night. It will be mild and breezy. Gusts around 20-30MPH are possible through the night. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s for overnight lows.

THURSDAY

Plan for a soggy and windy day Thursday. Rain develops through the morning with a steady rain likely by the afternoon. Rain will be likely the rest of the day and showers may be heavy at times. Rainfall totals of around 1″ to 1.5″ are likely by Thursday night. The heavy rain, combined with the melted snow, will bring an elevated risk for areas of flooding. Flooding may also occur in areas where it isn’t as common due to mounds of snow blocking storm drains in spots. Rivers and creeks are also likely to swell. Watch for areas of flooding and ponding on area roads by Thursday evening. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH FLOWING FLOOD WATER AND INUNDATED ROADS. The majority of flood deaths occur from drivers getting caught in floodwaters.

Highs Thursday will be in the lower 50s. Winds will remain gusty at times throughout the day. Wind gusts to around 30 MPH are possible. The cold front associated with this system will start to clear the area Thursday evening and that is when Temperatures will start to drop quickly.

THURSDAY EVENING INTO FRIDAY MORNING

With the cold front clearing the area Thursday evening, temperatures will come down quickly. Precipitation will change from rain to a wintry mix and then snow. By 11 p.m. we will have a chance for a brief window of freezing rain to develop. Ice accumulation of a light glaze will be possible. Freezing rain will turn to a little sleet and then a little snow through the night. Any accumulation of snow and sleet would be in the range of a dusting up to 1″ possible. While heavy wintry precipitation accumulation isn’t expected, wide-spread icy spots remain a concern. After a day of rain, all surfaces will be wet as temperatures drop back below freezing. Lows by daybreak Friday will be in the lower 20s and any standing water will freeze up. The chance for a few snow showers and flurries lingers through Friday morning.

Forecast travel impacts Thursday night into Friday morning. Icy spots are likely as temperatures drop. A light glaze of freezing rain and a light coating of snow also possible for the area.

FRIDAY

Icy spots are likely by morning with a chance for snow showers and flurries early in the day. A light coating of additional snow is possible in the morning but totals are expected to be less than 1″. The chance for snow fades into the afternoon with peeks of sunshine possible for the second half of the day. It will be much colder with daytime highs in the mid-20s and a blustery wind driving wind chills down into the teens through the day. Friday night will also be much colder with lows returning to the upper teens.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another storm system grazes the area early Saturday. It will bring a lot of clouds and a chance for some morning snow showers and flurries. Another light coating of snow is possible Saturday morning and we will have a chance for a few slick spots to develop. The chance for snow wraps up into Saturday afternoon with temperatures staying cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s. The next warm-up begins Sunday. High pressure builds back into the area and brings a lot of sunshine. Highs will jump to the upper 40s. Temperatures return to the 50s next week for both Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances climb again Tuesday as another storm system arrives in the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.