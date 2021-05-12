PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Déjà vu with frost advisories in effect again, afternoons getting warmer

A repeat of last night with frost likely again and temperatures in the 30s but afternoons are starting to warm with several nice days ahead. Here's a walk-through of what to plan for:

ALERTS

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the entire area tonight into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will be cold with areas of frost likely. Cold-sensitive plants should be covered or brought indoors before bed. Overnight frost chances will be much lower Thursday night into Friday morning but the chances won’t yet be at zero. For a look at current alerts, CLICK HERE.

TONIGHT

More of the same ahead tonight with frost likely again. Skies will be clear and starry. Temperatures drop to the middle to lower 30s by daybreak.

THURSDAY

Our warm-up back to more seasonably average temperatures this time of year continues Thursday. After another cold, frosty start comes a lot of morning sun which will quickly spike late-morning temperatures into the 50s. Afternoon highs will warm to the mid-60s! Skies will start off sunny but I do expect a few clouds around through the afternoon. Still, the day will be mostly sunny overall.

Skies will be mainly clear again Thursday night. The frost threat will be drastically lower, but it’s not quite zero yet. Lows will be in the upper 30s for most of the area, but it is possible for a few extra degrees to be shaved off those readings in low-lying areas and valleys. That would put parts of the area close to frost levels. While the risk is much lower, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to cover or move the plants for one extra night. The overnight lows will be warmer for the remainder of the forecast period.

FRIDAY

Another mostly sunny day on tap Friday. We will again see some scattered afternoon clouds around but sunshine will still be prominent throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the middle to near upper 60s for highs. Friday night is going to be quiet, dry, and mostly clear. It won’t be as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We continue our warm-up and stretch of dry weather this weekend! Highs Saturday approach the 70° mark with a mix of sun and scattered clouds. We will be around 70° Sunday with partly sunny skies. While predominantly dry conditions persist through the weekend, rain chances will start to rise early next week. The next substantial chance for rain will be Monday. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible into the middle of the upcoming week with temperatures continuing to warm.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.