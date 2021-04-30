PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Cold weather alerts in effect tonight, temps warm this weekend

Frost and freeze conditions are in the forecast overnight. Temperatures will be cold in the morning but afternoon highs Saturday will be around 10° warmer than Friday:

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect for parts of the area tonight. To view current alerts by county, Click Here. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s tonight, making frost likely across the area. We will be around freezing in spots so a hard freeze is also on the table. If you have cold sensitive budding landscaping or plants that have just been planted/are waiting to be planted, you will want to cover them or move them indoors tonight.

TONIGHT

Clouds clear out and the winds will calm as the sun sets tonight. The overnight will be quiet, dry and cold. Temperatures drop to the lower 30s and frost is likely across the area. A hard freeze is also possible in spots, especially low-lying communities.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Frost is likely and freeze conditions are possible early Saturday morning. The day starts off cold with mainly sunny skies. We will keep that sunshine through most of the day. Expect some scattered clouds building in through the afternoon. Highs will be a little closer to seasonal averages, warming toward the lower to mid-60s. Clouds will be increasing into the evening. There will be a lot of dry air in the region, but we will have a small chance at a few showers developing a few hours before sunset. Any of those showers will struggle to reach the ground, though a few sprinkles aren’t out of the question before sunset, mainly to the north of Youngstown.

Saturday Night

An uptick in clouds comes Saturday night. Under the mostly cloudy skies will be a continued chance at a couple isolated showers or sprinkles. The chance for any raindrops will be greatest to the north of Youngstown. The showers will continue battling drier air through the early part of the night but moisture levels do come up a bit toward Sunday morning, enhancing the chance for a few more productive early morning showers. The added clouds will come with a southwesterly shift in the winds, helping pull in warmer air to the region. It will be a breezy night with lows in the mid-50s.

Sunday

Sunday will be even warmer as temperatures return to the 70s. Expect highs in the mid-70s with periods of clouds and sun. There will be a low chance at a couple of passing showers or sprinkles around the area Sunday. The chance for rain continues to look greater for areas north of Youngstown. Though we may see a few raindrops from time to time, the day won’t be a washout by any means. Sunday night will be another mild one with lows in the mid-50s. Skies become overcast toward Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We start the next workweek with lots of clouds and a good chance for some scattered showers around the region Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will also have a chance for some rain, but Monday is looking like the next, best chance at more of a washout of a day. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s for daytime highs next week but will be a little cooler for the middle and latter part of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.