PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Advisories issued for Friday with snow developing early in the morning

Winter weather ADVISORIES issued again tonight into Friday. A light glaze of ice is possible early tonight, then accumulating snow is likely Friday -- Here's how much to expect:

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

A Winter Weather ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area into Friday afternoon. A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet re-develops across the area this evening. A glazing of ice will be possible through evening. Snow will develop toward sunrise and picks up in intensity through the morning commute.

TONIGHT

Temperatures drop back below freezing this evening. We drop to the lower 30s by 11PM, then fall into the lower to mid-20s overnight. Another period of a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow will occur through the evening. A light glazing of ice is possible early into the night. The mix over to all snow occurs after midnight. Snow showers will develop around to shortly before sunrise. Accumulation by daybreak of a trace to 1.5″ is possible. Roads are likely to turn slick into Friday morning as the snow picks up in intensity.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a much colder day with snow showers likely. Snow will be steady and heavy at times in the morning. Widespread snowy roads are possible in the morning. Snow will begin letting up in intensity through the afternoon, becoming less steady and more scattered. It will be a much colder day with highs in the upper 20s and a blustery wind developing. The strong northwesterly breeze will lead to wind chills between 10° – 20°. Additional daytime snow accumulation of 1″ to 3″ is possible.

Hit-or-miss snow showers and flurries will continue Friday night. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens overnight, wind chills will drop into the single digits at times. Additional light accumulation of a dusting to a fluffy 1″ of snow is possible.

SATURDAY

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with a slim chance for some peeks of sunshine early in the day. Daytime highs will be in the lower 30s. Another weak storm system arrives into Saturday evening with a chance for snow showers or flurries late in the day and overnight into Sunday early morning. A light coating of snow is possible by daybreak Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern stays stormy right into next week. Another storm system approaches the area Sunday evening into Monday, bringing rain and snow. There will be another chance for a mix of rain and snow Tuesday evening and next Thursday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.