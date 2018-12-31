PINPOINT ALERT: WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT Video

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy with rain developing by mid-morning. Temperatures in the lower 30s. Rain could be heavy at times into the afternoon. Ponding is probable by dusk. A half to 3/4" of rain possible. Temperatures warm into the upper 40s by dusk.

WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT

Toward 10 p.m., winds are going to start to get gusty -- 25 to 35 mph. By midnight, winds could be gusting up to 45+ mph. Power outages are likely around the Valley into the late night and overnight hours. The constant rain will break up just as the winds are picking up. Chance for a scattered shower at midnight.

TEMPERATURES PEAK TOWARD MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

Evening temperatures will rise, rather than fall. We'll see mid to upper 50s close to midnight. Overnight, the cold front will cause temperatures to cool quickly. Overnight low in the upper 30s by Daybreak.

COLDER TO START 2019

Colder for Tuesday, with a high only around 40° and temperatures sliding into the mid-30s into the afternoon. Chance for a stray sprinkle or flurries. Winds will start to die off into mid-morning.

Partly sunny for Wednesday. Chilly, with a high in the lower 30s.

BEST DAY TO TAKE DOWN DECORATIONS

On Thursday, we'll be around 40° with sunshine and clouds. This looks to be the best day of the week to take down the decorations.

SOUTHERN STORM COULD IMPACT THE VALLEY WITH WINTRY MIX

A storm will be closer to the Valley for Friday and Saturday. There are still timing differences. At this time, we're looking at a 40 percent chance for a rain/snow mix Friday. High in the lower 40s. There is a chance we could have a period of freezing rain into Friday night and Saturday. Stay tuned as we update the forecast in the days ahead.