PINPOINT ALERT: Slick roads early, partly sunny today & chilly

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOKIt's a cold morning in the Valley. Frost on windshields early morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20's. We had some light snow in Northern Trumbull and Mercer County overnight. Maybe a dusting on roads there. Morning sunshine with increasing clouds this afternoon. Rain likely mid to late afternoon. Late afternoon toward evening we could see it mix with light snow showers. High in the low to mid 40's.

ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHTMid to upper 20's overnight into Thursday morning with a chance for a few snow showers. Light accumulation possible.

CHILLY BUT MAINLY DRY THURSDAYMostly cloudy Thursday and a slight chance for a few sprinkles or flurries. High in the low to mid 40's. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with snow showers developing overnight as we get closer to dawn on Friday. Light accumulation is likely. Low in the lower 30's.

COLD WITH SNOW TURNING TO MIX FRIDAYA cold day for Friday! High in the mid to upper 30's and scattered snow changing to snow or rain showers. Rain/snow mix early Friday night, turning to snow showers late. Low in the lower 30's.

NICE SATURDAY BUT STILL COOLWarmer for Saturday, but still cool for the season, high in the upper 40's with partly sunny skies. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the mid 30's.

WARMING BUT CLOUDY WITH SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAYCloudy on Sunday with a high in the mid 50's and 30% chance for isolated showers. Mid to upper 30's Sunday night, with isolated showers.