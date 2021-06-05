Pattern turns stormy soon — Here’s when rain and storms return to the Valley

TONIGHT

No weather worries for tonight. It will be comfortable and quiet. Expect clear and starry skies. Lows will drop to the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

Another day that’ll be great for outdoor, summer activities is on tap Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We start the day mostly sunny but I do expect a few more clouds around during the late afternoon and evening that may filter some of the sunshine. Dew points remain fairly low so this will be a dry heat across the Valley and a dry day.

Dew points will start to come up Sunday night. It will be noticeably more humid with scattered clouds. An isolated overnight shower is possible. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

MONDAY

Monday starts a stretch of days where the pattern will be rather stormy. We will have partly sunny skies to start the day and it will feel much more humid. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Scattered, hit-and-miss style showers and storms develop into the afternoon and will continue around the area through the evening. Rain chances will start to come down as the sun sets with only a stray isolated shower possible for the overnight. It will be warm and humid with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are going to be stuck in a stormy pattern pretty much all week long. None of the days are looking like an all day rain but each day will have an elevated risk for spotty, hit-and-miss style thunderstorms. The chance for scattered rain and storms will be highest during the afternoons into the early evening. It will be a rather humid week with dew points hovering in the mid-60s to lower 70s during the period, meaning it will feel quite sticky across the area and there will be plenty of moisture for storms to work with. Bouts of heavy downpours will occur at times through the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.