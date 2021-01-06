Pattern on repeat–Little change in conditions over the next 24 hours

More dreary weather ahead but the pattern breaks down in a few days and sets us up for a little bit of sun -- Here's when the clouds will start to thin out a bit:

TONIGHT

The pattern is on repeat for tonight. Skies will be cloudy with pockets of light snow showers or flurries and a chance for pockets of drizzle and freezing drizzle overnight. Temperatures will drop back below freezing overnight, bottoming out around 30° for most of the area by daybreak. Little accumulation is expected with any snow though an isolated light dusting isn’t out of the question. While the chance for widespread slick spots stays low, keep an eye out for isolated slippery spots, especially bridges/overpasses, driveways/parking lots, and patios/sidewalks.

WEDNESDAY

More cloudy skies expected Wednesday. Highs will return to the middle 30s. Lingering flurries or pockets of drizzle are possible through the day. The chance for precipitation will begin to fade Wednesday night as drier air moves into the region. Skies remain mostly cloudy Wednesday night with lows falling into the upper 20s.

THURSDAY

Dry weather is expected Thursday but predominantly cloudy skies will continue. Temperatures will only warm to the lower to middle 30s for daytime highs, right around average for the time of year. The average high is down to 32°. Quiet but cloudy weather continues Thursday night. It will be slightly colder with lows in the middle 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The persistent cloud-cover begins to break up Friday as high pressure approaches the region. Most of the day will be cloudy but clouds will be thinning through the afternoon with a chance for some peeks of sunshine by sunset Friday. Saturday is looking like the sunniest day of the week. Expect a mix of sun and some scattered clouds. We will have some peeks of sun Sunday, too. The glimpse of sun won’t have much of an impact on daytime highs.

