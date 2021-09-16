Patchy fog to sunshine Thursday



THURSDAY OUTLOOK

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 11 a.m. this morning. Visibility down to near zero in spots.

Be alert for changing driving conditions in your travels.

A 15 to 20° temperature drop from yesterday morning.

Have a sweater for the morning hours. Sunglasses too, for a sunny Thursday.

Morning temperatures in the low to mid 50’s.

Comfortable dew points in the lower 50’s this morning. High today in the upper 70’s.



TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and a bit warmer tonight. Low in the upper 50’s. Patchy fog possible early Friday.



SLIM, BRIEF SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Mainly sunny Friday, with a slight chance for a brief, isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Low to mid 60’s Friday night and partly cloudy.

Low to mid 80’s for Saturday. Slight chance for a brief, isolated shower or storm into the afternoon.

Mostly clear and lower 60’s Saturday night.



SUNNY AND UNSEASONABLY WARM SUNDAY-TUESDAY

High in the low to mid 80’s Sunday and mainly sunny.

Mostly clear and lower 60’s Sunday night.

Mid 80’s Monday and mostly sunny.

Low to mid 60’s Monday night and partly cloudy.

Mid 80’s for Tuesday and sunshine and clouds.

Mid 60’s Tuesday night and cloudy.



SHOWERS BREAK THE WARM TREND, COOLING THURSDAY

Scattered showers and storms likely Wednesday as cooler air moves into the Great Lakes.

High in the lower 80’s.

Chance for showers and storms Wednesday night as the storm system moves East. Low in the mid 50’s. Partly sunny Thursday and a high in the upper 70’s. Slight chance for a shower or sprinkle.