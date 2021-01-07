Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOKCloudy skies and flurries this morning. Temperatures in the upper 20's to lower 30's. Light snow or flurries at times today. High in the mid 30's.Light dusting of accumulation of a half inch.

FLURRIES POSSIBLE EARLY TONIGHTChance for a few flurries tonight, with a low in the upper 20's.

COOLER AND MAINLY CLOUDY THURSDAYCloudy skies Thursday and a high in the low to mid 30's. Cloudy skies and mid 20's Thursday night.

SOME SUNSHINE BREAKS FOR FRIDAYMostly cloudy and a high in the low to mid 30's for Friday. Skies clear for a partly cloudy and chilly night Friday night. Low in the lower 20's.

SOME SUN SATURDAY, CLOUDY SUNDAYSunshine and clouds for Saturday, with a high in the mid 30's. Lower 20's and cloudy Saturday night. Mid 30's and partly sunny for Sunday. Low to mid 20's Sunday night and cloudy.

QUIET WEATHER CONTINUES INTO THE WEEKCloudy skies and mid 30's for Monday. Monday night low in the mid 20's. Mid 30's Tuesday with a slight chance for a few flurries. Mid 20's and mostly cloudy Tuesday night. Mid 30's and cloudy for Wednesday.