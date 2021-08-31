Partly sunny with a slim shower chance Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy this morning. Temperatures in the mid 60’s. High today around 80° and a little less humid. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or weak thunderstorm. 20% chance.



IDA COMES CLOSER TONIGHT

Cloudy with a few isolated showers and weak thunderstorms tonight. Low in the lower 60’s.



SOME WILL SEE IDA RAIN SHOWERS WEDNESDAY

Chance for rain from remnants of Ida overnight and into Wednesday. Everyone won’t see these showers. Mainly Columbiana and southeastern Mahoning County will get the consistent rain showers.

Even in those areas, rain looks to only get up to about an inch.

Around a quarter inch possible at the Canfield Fair. Slight chance for weak thunderstorms. High in the low to mid 70’s.



CLEARING AND BEAUTIFUL FOR THE END OF THE WEEK

Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 50’s Wednesday night.

Sunny Thursday and a high in the mid 70’s.

Cool and clear Thursday night. Low in the low to mid 50’s.

Mid 70’s and mostly sunny skies Friday.



HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Sunshine with a few clouds Saturday. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Upper 50’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

High around 80° Sunday. Slight chance for a few isolated storms into the afternoon and early evening.

Warmer Sunday night, low in the low to mid 60’s with an isolated storm chance early evening.

Lower 80’s Labor day Monday. Chance for a few isolated storms.

Upper 50’s with a chance for an isolated storm Monday night. Low in the upper 50’s.



Partly sunny Tuesday with a slim chance for an isolated shower. High in the mid 70’s.