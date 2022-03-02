(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and mid 20’s this morning. High today in the mid 40’s with partly sunny skies.

Rain could reach the Valley late day toward dusk.



WINTRY MIX TONIGHT, COLDER THURSDAY

Light rain develops tonight, mixing with snow late. No accumulation. Low in the lower 20’s.

A few flurries in the morning, partly sunny and colder, high in the lower 30’s tomorrow.

Cloudy with a low in the upper teens Thursday night.



TRENDING WARMER INTO THE WEEKEND

Warmer, partly sunny Friday. High near 40°.

Low around 30° Friday night and partly cloudy.

Warmer for Saturday, high in the mid 50’s with a slight chance for late day rain shower.

Isolated shower chance Saturday night. Low in the mid to upper 40’s.



RAIN LIKELY SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Warm and damp Sunday. High in the mid 60’s.

Rain showers continue Sunday night, mild, low in the lower 50’s.

Showers Monday, possible thunderstorms. High in the lower 60’s.

Colder into Monday night, low in the lower 30’s with a rain to snow mix chance.

Low to mid 40’s Tuesday, mostly cloudy.

Upper 20’s Tuesday night, mostly cloudy.

Partly sunny and upper 40’s next Wednesday.