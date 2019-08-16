FRIDAY OUTLOOK

There will be patchy fog Friday morning, with temperatures in the low- to mid-60s and dry. Partly sunny today, with a slight chance for a light rain shower or sprinkles into the afternoon. It’s a small 20% risk and looks to mainly favor lakeshore counties like Trumbull and Mercer Counties. High in the low to mid-80s. Partly cloudy and mid 60’s for tonight’s low.

ISOLATED STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

Warmer and more humid into Saturday, with partly sunny skies early. A 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms. High in the mid 80’s and humid. Mid to upper 60’s Saturday night, isolated showers or storms early evening. Mostly cloudy into Sunday morning. Upper 80’s for Sunday, hazy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. Showers and storms likely into Sunday night. Low in the upper 60’s Sunday night.

CONTINUED WARM AND HUMID BACK TO SCHOOL!

Some schools, YSU included, will be resuming classes Monday! High in the upper 80’s and humid for Monday. A 30% chance for storms to develop into the afternoon. Upper 60’s again for Monday night into Tuesday. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a 40% chance for afternoon isolated storms. Upper 60’s for Tuesday night low.

BREAK IN THE HUMID WEATHER LATE WEEK

A cold front will sweep through the Valley on Wednesday, this will likely generate scattered showers and storms. High in the lower 80’s. Cooler into Thursday morning, with a Wednesday night low in the upper 50’s. Less humid for Thursday and mostly sunny. High in the upper 70’s. Low to mid 50’s into Friday morning. Partly Sunny Friday and a high in the mid to upper 70’s.