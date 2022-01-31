Partly sunny and warmer Monday

(WYTV)
MONDAY OUTLOOK
Cold this morning, temperatures in the mid single-digits, and wind chills just below zero. Partly sunny Monday, warmer, with a high in the lower 30’s.
A WARMER NIGHT, AND A WARMER TUESDAY
Not as cold tonight, partly to mostly cloudy and a low in the upper teens. Warmer Tuesday, high in the lower 40’s with partly sunny skies.
Mostly cloudy and mild Tuesday night, low in the lower 30’s. Slight chance for light snow or freezing drizzle.
STORM TO HAVE IMPACTS FOR THE VALLEY MID WEEK
Cloudy Wednesday, high around 40° with rain likely into the afternoon.
Rain could mix with freezing rain or sleet into the evening. Low around 30°.
Wintry mix Thursday or rain, sleet or snow. Becoming all snow into the afternoon as temperatures drop. High in the lower 30’s.
Snow, and accumulations likely Thursday night. Low in the middle teens.
COLDER LATE WEEK
High in the lower 20’s Friday with snow shower chance and mostly cloudy. Low dips to near zero into Saturday morning. Chance for a snow shower.
Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high around 20°.
Cloudy and cold Saturday night, low around 10°.
Sunshine and clouds Sunday, warmer, with a high in the lower 30’s.