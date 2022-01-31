Partly sunny and warmer Monday

(WYTV) - We have some recent research from the Cleveland Clinic showing that patients who've lost a good amount of weight from bariatric surgery were able to cut their risk of complications from COVID-19.

Obesity can weaken the immune system and increase the risk for cardiovascular disease, blood clots and lung conditions, But overweight patients who had stomach surgery cut their risk of going to the hospital in half and a had a 60% lower risk of developing severe covid-19.