MONDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly cloudy skies and warm this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60’s and dew points in the low to mid 60’s. Partly sunny and warm today. High in the low to mid 80’s and a bit humid. Slight chance for a stray sprinkle or quick shower mid to late afternoon from 4-6 p.m.
SLIGHT STORM CHANCE TONIGHT AND TUESDAY AFTERNOON
Mostly cloudy skies tonight. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Mainly cloudy.
Low in the mid 60’s.
Partly sunny Tuesday, warm and humid. High in the mid 80’s. Slight chance for a stray afternoon storm.
SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Chance for showers and storms Tuesday night. Low in the low to mid 60’s.
Scattered showers and storms Wednesday. High around 80°.
Some of the storms could be strong to severe.
Low 60’s Wednesday night with isolated showers and storms.
ISOLATED STORM CHANCE THURSDAY, MAINLY SUNNY FRIDAY
Low 80’s Thursday. Partly sunny with a chance for isolated showers and storms.
Lower 60’s Thursday night and a chance for early showers.
Partly sunny and low to mid 80’s Friday. Slim shower or storm chance.
WARM AND SUNNY WEEKEND
Partly to mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday. High in the low to mid 80’s.
Partly cloudy Saturday night. Low in the low to mid 60’s.
Mostly sunny for Monday. High in the low to mid 80’s.
Partly sunny and warm for Monday
Damp mid-week, continued unseasonably warm for the extended period
MONDAY OUTLOOK