Partly sunny and slightly warmer for Earth Day

TONIGHTThe chance for occasional snow showers or flurries will continue tonight. Most of what we see will fall overnight and begin to taper off shortly after sunrise. Bursts of snow overnight may be able to drop visibilities and there will be some swaths of accumulation. Total snow of a coating to 1" is expected, with locally up to 2" - 2.5" not out of the question in a few spots. It will be colder overnight which will enhance the chance of snow sticking to roads, especially secondary, lesser-traveled roads. Overnight lows fall to the middle 20s. Be alert for patchy slick spots through the night into early Thursday morning. Blustery winds will continue with wind chills as low as the upper teens possible at times.

THURSDAYTemperatures begin warming back up Thursday. Highs will warm to the middle 40s so it'll still feel chilly, but it's warmer than the 30s. The warmer reading will help out with the wind chills, which will still be a factor Thursday. Blustery winds will keep wind chills between 30° and 40° throughout the day. The morning begins with some isolated early morning flurries possible, tapering by the afternoon. Thursday evening and overnight will have partly to mostly clear skies. It will still be cold with lows in the upper 20s.