Partly sunny and seasonal Wednesday

TODAY

We’re in the mid to upper 20s with wind chills in the low to mid teens. Breezy and partly sunny today. High in the lower 30s.



TONIGHT

Low in the lower teens tonight with mostly to partly cloudy skies.



WARMING UP LATE EVENING THURSDAY

Sunshine and clouds tomorrow morning, with skies becoming mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s into the afternoon.

WARMEST TEMPERATURES COME INTO THE EVENING TOMORROW

Warming into the mid 30s into the evening. Precipitation starts after dark, with snow showers. As we continue to warm, it’ll change to a snow/rain mix. Temperatures hold in the low to mid 30s overnight into Friday.



FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY

Warmest part of the day will be in the early morning Friday. Rain/snow mix for Friday morning, with a chance for isolated snow showers into late morning and early afternoon as temperatures fall. Gusty winds are also possible. Dry air looks to work in for partly cloudy skies into the afternoon.



CHILLY AND DRY FRIDAY NIGHT

Low around 10° Friday night and partly to mostly cloudy.



QUIET WEATHER SATURDAY, SNOW SHOWERS SUNDAY AHEAD OF ARCTIC AIR

High in the lower 20s for Saturday with clouds and partly sunny. Chance for snow showers Saturday night, low around 10°.

Scattered snow showers Sunday and a high in the low to mid 20s.

Mainly cloudy with isolated flurries Sunday night. Low around 0° with wind chills -5° to -10°.



FLURRIES AND FRIGID FOR EARLY WEEK

Temperatures in the low to mid teens for Monday. Low around 0° for Monday night and flurries. Wind chills -5° to -10°.

Mid to upper teens for Tuesday. Low in the lower single-digits into Wednesday morning and below-zero wind chills.