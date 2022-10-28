(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

A light frost on windshields with colder temperatures in the low to mid 30’s early morning.

Sunshine and clouds today, a seasonal high near 60°.



FRIDAY NIGHT HAUNTED HOUSES AND PLAYOFF FOOTBALL GAMES

Cloudy skies tonight will keep us a little warmer for during the evening hours.

Game time temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s and dry.

Skies clearing overnight. Low in the mid 30’s.



BEAUTIFUL SATURDAY, RAIN ARRIVES SUNDAY NIGHT

Sunny and mild Saturday in the low to mid 60’s.

Mostly clear skies Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s.

Partly sunny Sunday with a small chance for a late day shower. High around 60°.

Scattered showers developing Sunday evening. Low around 50°.



WET AND SEASONAL TEMPERATURES FOR HALLOWEEN

Showers likely Monday for Halloween, high in the low 60’s.

Scattered showers for trick or treating, mainly cloudy overnight. Temperatures in the lower 60’s to upper 50’s.



DRY AND MILD FOR NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Tuesday, high in the low to mid 60’s.

Low to mid 40’s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny and mid to upper 60’s Wednesday.

Mostly clear and low to mid 40’s Wednesday night.

Partly sunny and mid to upper 60’s Thursday.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, low in the mid 40’s.

Mostly sunny and a high around 70° next Friday!