MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and low to mid 30’s for a chilly start to the day.

Mostly sunny today with a high in the lower 60’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 40’s tonight.



RAIN LIKELY INTO WEDNESDAY

Becoming cloudy Tuesday with an isolated afternoon shower. High in the upper 50’s.

Low to mid 40’s Tuesday night with showers likely after midnight.

Rain likely Wednesday, with thunderstorm chances. High in the mid to upper 50’s.

Rain likely Wednesday night, mainly in the evening. Low in the mid 40’s.



COOLER LATE WEEK

Shower chance Thursday, high near 60°.

Cooling into the upper 30’s Thursday night with a shower chance.

Partly sunny and cooler for Friday. High in the mid 40’s with a chance for a shower.



COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND AND EARLY WEEK

Low to mid 30’s Friday night with a chance for a rain/snow mix.

Mid 40’s on Saturday, isolated shower chance under partly sunny skies.

Chance for a few snow showers Saturday night, low in the lower 30’s.

Upper 30’s on Sunday with a chance for a rain/snow mix.

Upper 20’s and mostly cloudy Sunday night with a snow shower chance.

Partly sunny Monday and a high around 40°.