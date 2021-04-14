Partly sunny and cooler Wednesday

TONIGHTWe have a nice evening ahead, with mostly clear skies and continued warmer-than-average temperatures. There will be a bit of an uptick in clouds overnight. Skies will become mostly cloudy late, with lows dropping to the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAYWednesday offers up another great day for yard work or some outdoor time. The early morning is looking mostly cloudy, but the clouds will break heading through the day. We will have a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds by late morning and throughout the afternoon. Highs will return to the 60s, topping off in the mid-60s. Any holes in the cloud coverage will start filling in Wednesday night as an area of low pressure approaches the lower Great Lakes Region. This feature will bring another increase in rain chances, with a few sprinkles or isolated showers possible toward daybreak Thursday. It will be a little cooler overnight, with lows in the upper 30s.