Partly sunny and cold Wednesday

(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Hats, gloves and scarves for the day today. Frigid and partly cloudy this morning. Temperatures near zero and wind chill –5. Partly sunny and a cold high in the mid teens today.



FRIGID TONIGHT, WARMING UP THURSDAY

We dip below freezing to –3 overnight. Mostly clear skies.

Warmer Thursday, with a high in the mid 20’s and partly sunny. Chance for snow showers late afternoon. Chance for snow showers Thursday night, not as cold, low around 20°.



ANOTHER SHOT OF COLD AIR FOR THE WEEKEND

Scattered snow showers likely Friday. High in the mid to upper 20’s.

Colder going into Saturday morning. Low in the mid single-digits.

Partly sunny Saturday, high in the upper teens.

-1° into Sunday morning and mostly clear skies.

Sunny and cold Sunday, high around 20°.

Low in the lower single-digits into Monday morning and partly cloudy.



FINALLY ABOVE FREEZING NEXT WEEK

Warming up into next week. High around 30° Monday and partly sunny.

Low in the middle teens Monday night and mostly cloudy.

We get above freezing Tuesday for the first time in over a week. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Low to mid 30’s Tuesday night and cloudy.



WARMING INTO THE 40’s FOR GROUNDGOG DAY WEDNESDAY

High in the low to mid 40’s Wednesday with a chance for afternoon rain showers.