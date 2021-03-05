Partly sunny and chilly Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOKCloudy and temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Breezy with wind chills in the upper 20s.Cloudy today with stagnant temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A few flurries possible this morning. Winds with 20 to 30 mph gusts possible today.

COLD AND BLUSTERY TONIGHTWindy and cloudy tonight with colder temperatures in the upper teens.Wind chills in the mid to upper single digits toward Daybreak Friday.

CONTINUED CHILLY FRIDAY AND SATURDAYDecreasing clouds for partly sunny and mid 30s Friday.Lower 20s and partly cloudy Friday night.Mid 30s and partly sunny Saturday.Low in the lower 20s Saturday night and partly cloudy.

WARMING SUNDAY AND INTO THE WEEKWarmer for Sunday, with a high around 40°.Partly sunny. Low to mid 20s Sunday night and patchy clouds.Push of warmer air for next week.Partly sunny and a high in the lower 50s Monday.Low in the low to mid 30s Monday night and some clouds.Mostly cloudy Tuesday and a high in the mid 50s.Mild Tuesday night, with a low in the lower 40s.

WARMEST DAY OF THE PERIOD WEDNESDAY, COOLER THURSDAY60° Wednesday with cloudy skies and a slight chance for a late-day shower.40° Wednesday night with cloudy skies and a shower chance.Cooler with isolated shower for Thursday, with a high around 50°.