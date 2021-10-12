Partly cloudy skies with potential for isolated showers

(WYTV) – Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s this morning. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with the chance for a couple of isolated pop-up showers or thunderstorms later in the day.

It will warm up with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. It will be mostly sunny with few clouds in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. Wednesday looks more of the same with chances of showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday the chance for showers and thunderstorms increases mostly in the afternoon and evening hours with showers likely for Saturday. But a cold front moving our way will drop the temperatures into the 60s.

You can track the showers and storms on Youngstown Weather Radar with this system. We’re tracking a cold front bringing fall-like weather in your 7-day forecast.

What are the best weather conditions in order to have bright and vibrant fall foliage?

One of the most beautiful things about the fall season is leaves changing color, making for beautiful landscapes and picturesque backgrounds.

In order to have bright and vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows, you need cooler mornings but not freezing, sunny afternoons, and some moderate rainfall.

So far this season, we have experienced some crisp mornings but not a ton. There have been plenty of sunny afternoons, and we’ve had a decent amount of rainfall, too.

Given that the last several days have been above average in the mornings and afternoons, this has been inhibiting the color change process.

The Valley is expected to peak with its fall foliage between October 18 – 25 this year.