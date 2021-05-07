Part of Mother’s Day weekend looking like washout, here’s how to plan your weekend

TONIGHT

Another night with wet weather tonight. Scattered showers develop this evening and continue overnight. A rumble of thunder is possible through the evening. No relief from those chilly temperatures tonight. Lows will fall toward the upper 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will also have the chance for some rain, but also, isn’t going to be a complete washout. Spotty showers and sprinkles will be ongoing in the morning. Rain chances slowly taper into the early afternoon. Expect a lot of clouds around during the morning. Like Friday, we have a chance for a few holes in the clouds through the late afternoon. Even if we get some peeks of sun, the majority of the day will have more clouds than sunshine. It will be another chilly day. Highs will only make it to around 50°.

Saturday Night

Any clearing of the clouds Saturday afternoon won’t last long. Clouds build back into the area through the night with overcast skies by Sunday morning. There is a slim chance at a few showers late at night, toward morning. Temperatures will return to the upper 30s for overnight lows.

Sunday

Mother’s Day is looking like a washout of a day. By morning, skies will already be overcast. The day starts off with nothing more than a few stray showers at sunrise but rain chances will be increasing through the morning. Showers are likely by late morning and will continue into the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times and will continue Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50° for much of the day. There is a small chance for a brief warm-up late in the afternoon where some spots, especially south of Youngstown may warm a little closer to 60° but those temperatures won’t last long. Rain will continue Sunday evening and overnight with lows falling toward the upper 30s again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Although temperatures continue to trend much cooler than average, there will still be a few nice days to look forward to next week. Lingering early morning sprinkles are possible Monday, but the afternoon isn’t looking too bad with peeks of sunshine and highs will be in the mid-50s. We are going to have a risk for frost Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday stays rather cool, with the lower 50s for highs, a little sunshine, and a chance for a couple of stray sprinkles or a shower. We will do a repeat of the high frost chances Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, followed by a nicer looking afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be around 60° with lots of sunshine.

