The Panerathon returns this weekend, and runners and walkers from all over the area will head to downtown Youngstown on Sunday to participate in this year’s event.

The forecast for this year’s Panerathon is looking much better than the conditions participants experienced during last year’s race.

Last year, the event was held on a cool, cloudy, and at times rainy day across the area. This year, the weather will be warmer, drier, and sunnier.

Panerathon Forecast

Sunday is looking great with partly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Sunday morning will begin with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will quickly climb into the low to mid-70s by the start of the race. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s for afternoon highs.

Winds will be light and out of the south.

