TONIGHT

Quiet weather will continue for the Valley tonight. Skies will be clear tonight. Temps will be a tad cool. Lows drop to the mid-40s.

TUESDAY

More beautiful weather is ahead Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be a tad warmer. Temperatures reach the mid-70s Tuesday. UV index values will be high so don’t forget the sunscreen. It will be dry throughout the day and throughout the night. Skies will be mostly clear again Tuesday night with lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures will continue climbing Wednesday. Plan for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. We will have a few more clouds around Wednesday evening but dry weather will continue. Temperatures will drop to around 50° Wednesday night with a partly to mostly clear sky.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our dry stretch continues into the end of the workweek. Thursday will be mostly sunny and high temperatures warm to around 80°. Friday will be partly sunny with temperatures returning to around 80°. Rain chances will start climbing heading into the weekend. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy Saturday. The day starts off dry but we will have a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There is a better chance for some passing showers and storms Sunday with a cold front moving through the region. Highs will be near 80° with a chance for a little sunshine early in the day. Temps will drop a little bit on Monday. Expect highs in the middle 60s with a chance for a few more showers or thunderstorms.

