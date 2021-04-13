Outdoor chores? Tackle those Wednesday if you want to do them in warmer weather

Temperatures turn much cooler for the end of the workweek as an area of low pressure brings more rain to the Valley.

TONIGHT

We have a nice evening ahead, with mostly clear skies and continued warmer-than-average temperatures. There will be a bit of an uptick in clouds overnight. Skies will become mostly cloudy late, with lows dropping to the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday offers up another great day for yard work or some outdoor time. The early morning is looking mostly cloudy, but the clouds will break heading through the day. We will have a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds by late morning and throughout the afternoon. Highs will return to the 60s, topping off in the mid-60s. Any holes in the cloud coverage will start filling in Wednesday night as an area of low pressure approaches the lower Great Lakes Region. This feature will bring another increase in rain chances, with a few sprinkles or isolated showers possible toward daybreak Thursday. It will be a little cooler overnight, with lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Not the nicest of days for the Valley Thursday. We are looking at mainly overcast skies throughout the day. Rain will be increasingly more likely through the morning. Widespread scattered showers are likely through the afternoon and temperatures will be chilly. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50°. Scattered rain showers and sprinkles will continue Thursday night. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-30s. It will be cold enough that any overnight showers may mix with a couple of snowflakes.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will also be a chilly day with highs in the middle 40s. The day begins with scattered showers that will taper off into Friday evening. Saturday will be a little nicer and a little warmer. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will reach the mid-50s. Rain chances will start to rise again Sunday. It doesn’t look like a complete washout, but there will be a chance for showers, especially in the afternoon Sunday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.