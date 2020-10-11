Our work week gets off to a warm and dry start Monday

TONIGHTTemperatures will be warm tonight. Lows will drop to the upper 50s by daybreak Saturday. There will be a little bit of a breeze through the night. We are also looking at a few clouds around overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdayTemperatures will be more than 10° above average for the region Saturday. Normal highs are in the lower 60s and Saturday will be in the middle to near upper 70s. Expect gusty winds at times, especially through the morning. Gusts to 30+MPH will be possible. The day begins with a mostly sunny sky. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon, with clouds continuing to build into the area by the evening. A cold front will cross Lake Erie during the afternoon and brings the chance for a few showers or storms around sunset. The best chance for rain will be after 7PM and across Trumbull and Mercer counties. The cold front will continue pushing south through our area during the evening, allowing for a chance at a couple isolated showers into Mahoning, Lawrence, and Columbiana counties later in the evening.