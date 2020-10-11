Our work week gets off to a warm and dry start Monday

Rain returns to the forecast for Monday evening
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight with isolated areas of rain…LOW: 58
— Partly sunny with chance for evening rain Monday…HIGH: 72
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 49…HIGH: 66
— A few clouds Wednesday…LOW: 46…HIGH: 67
— Mostly cloudy with scattered showers Thursday…LOW: 48…HIGH: 66
— Partly sunny and cooler with a chance for rain Friday…LOW: 40…HIGH: 52
— Partly sunny and cool next Saturday…LOW: 35…HIGH: 50
— Partly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 36…HIGH: 51